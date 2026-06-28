US and Iran agree to new ceasefire

On June 28, the ceasefire in the Middle East effectively collapsed. Iran and the United States exchanged intense strikes. The Americans report hitting Persian ammunition and drone depots located on the shores of the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Iran have now agreed to a new ceasefire.

Simultaneously, Israel attacked targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Significant casualties and destruction are reported from these areas.

Representatives from Iran and the US will meet on June 30 to continue negotiations. However, Washington has not ruled out a resumption of full-scale war. The Pentagon is conducting an incredible logistical operation, deploying ever-increasing amounts of weapons and military equipment to the region.