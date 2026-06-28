3.74 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.29 BYN
US and Iran agree to new ceasefire
On June 28, the ceasefire in the Middle East effectively collapsed. Iran and the United States exchanged intense strikes. The Americans report hitting Persian ammunition and drone depots located on the shores of the Strait of Hormuz. The US and Iran have now agreed to a new ceasefire.
Simultaneously, Israel attacked targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Significant casualties and destruction are reported from these areas.
Representatives from Iran and the US will meet on June 30 to continue negotiations. However, Washington has not ruled out a resumption of full-scale war. The Pentagon is conducting an incredible logistical operation, deploying ever-increasing amounts of weapons and military equipment to the region.
Meanwhile, shipping in the Strait of Hormuz fluctuates between resuming and stopping. This arrhythmia could very well lead to a rise in oil prices when the world's major exchanges reopen.