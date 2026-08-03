US and Iran are returning to negotiations: Dialogue begins on August 3

The US and Iran are returning to the negotiating table. Donald Trump announced that dialogue between Washington and Tehran will begin this afternoon. According to the American leader, the parties have agreed on the outlines of a deal on navigation security in the Strait of Hormuz. The White House sees the conclusion of an agreement on Iran's nuclear program as the next strategic step.

Donald Trump:

"Well, right now we're moving toward a dialogue with them in a negotiated format. We'll see how sincere they are. I'd really like it to work out. It will save many lives. And frankly, it will save us from a colossal and completely unnecessary waste of energy. After all, it would take many, many years to restore everything that was destroyed. And even then, frankly, I doubt it could be restored at all."

Trump also agreed to cancel the planned massive strike on the Islamic Republic at the request of Middle Eastern countries. However, the US military could resume attacks at any time if necessary.