US and Iran on the Brink of Full-Scale War as Trump Escalates Strikes

It has been only a few weeks since the signing of the June “Memorandum of Understanding,” yet the Middle East is once again in flames. The fragile truce has collapsed, and the United States and Iran have moved dangerously close to full-scale war.

For several nights in a row, strikes have been exchanged, and the pace shows no sign of slowing. Washington has carried out airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure, targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities, missile and drone storage sites, and ports. Iran has responded with attacks on American bases in the region and shows no intention of backing down.

President Trump has already declared that the strikes will continue. According to media reports, the Pentagon is preparing for the possibility of a wider war. The United States has reportedly deployed additional aerial refueling aircraft to Israel, a move widely seen as preparation for a larger operation. Israel itself has so far refrained from direct involvement in the current wave of strikes but has warned that any Iranian missile attack on its territory would be met with overwhelming force. Tensions are rising by the hour.

The conflict in the Middle East has now dragged on for five months, settling into a rhythm that appears sustainable — at least for the active participants. The rest of the world, now reduced to passive observers, has little say in the matter.

In its current intensity, the confrontation could theoretically continue indefinitely, as all sides still possess sufficient resources. The United States, however, has increasingly treated the war as a business venture in which profit must exceed costs. President Trump first annulled the “Memorandum of Understanding.” While it was in effect, both sides continued exchanging limited strikes, but the document — though non-binding — had imposed a certain restraint.

Trump has now launched what amounts to a new war. Under existing law, the president can conduct military operations for 60 days without congressional approval. After that period, both the use of forces and, crucially, funding come under congressional oversight. By declaring the previous conflict — which began on February 28 — over, Trump has effectively reset the clock and given himself two months of near-unrestricted authority.

Speaking about the operation, Trump stated:

“Our country is thriving, and we will soon defeat Iran. We will defeat them any day now, and life will become even better — although it was already fantastic. I call it a military operation, but you can call it whatever you like. Everything was planned brilliantly. Many people thought oil would rise to $350 a barrel, but it is currently at $79. We took minimal measures, and once the situation stabilizes, oil will be at $55 — or perhaps even lower.”

During the brief period of the pseudo-ceasefire, both sides used the time to rebuild their capabilities. The Pentagon moved additional refueling and reconnaissance aircraft into the region and replenished munitions stockpiles. Iran, according to U.S. intelligence assessments, has restored roughly 70% of its pre-war ballistic missile capacity and is once again prepared for a prolonged campaign based on long-range missile and drone strikes.

Iranian Supreme Leader’s advisor General Mohsen Rezaei warned:

“If the American attacks continue for another two or three days, we will issue orders for full-scale, devastating retaliatory strikes. Iran will no longer limit itself to defensive responses. No hostile country will feel safe attacking Iran.”

For now, the war appears likely to continue in a mode of “managed intensity.” Neither side can sustain the high tempo of the opening days. The United States has reportedly already expended around half of its missile inventory and will need years — until at least 2030 — to replenish its arsenals.

Attacks have become more targeted, aimed at wearing down the opponent. American forces are striking bridges, oil terminals, and railways. The Trump administration appears to be acting on intelligence assessments suggesting that Iran’s economic situation is deteriorating rapidly and could soon spiral out of control. Washington’s strategy seems to be to wait for that moment while minimizing its own costs — and even turning a profit.

Earlier plans to impose a toll equivalent to one-fifth of the cargo value on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly been shelved for the time being.

The mechanism for turning the conflict into a profitable enterprise is not yet fully refined. The United States has struggled to close the Strait of Hormuz to Iran while keeping it open for others. In practice, the waterway remains largely blocked, with occasional Iranian strikes on tankers and periodic U.S. seizures of vessels. Iran’s Houthi allies have also threatened to shut down the Red Sea, which would cut off Persian Gulf oil supplies to much of the world for an extended period.

Surprisingly, this has not triggered a global energy crisis. Oil markets have proven more resilient than many expected, with prices rising only modestly. While Trump can count on market elasticity when framing the war as a business, he faces significant domestic challenges. The war with Iran remains deeply unpopular in Congress, which has blocked the proposed military budget — a record $1.15 trillion.

Senator Chuck Schumer commented:

“Trump has no right to launch a senseless war or to ignore the unanimous demand from members of Congress to end this conflict. It is strange to refuse to explain to the American people the reasons, cost, and ultimate goal of this war while expecting Congress to meekly comply with his demands.”

The war in the Gulf appears to be establishing a new normal that could last for years — especially if U.S. intelligence has underestimated the resilience of Iran’s economy. The world may have to adjust to gradually but steadily rising oil prices. Access to energy will increasingly depend on decisions made in Washington. People everywhere may need to grow accustomed to restrictions on air travel, air conditioning, and car journeys.

What is emerging is a new level of American imperialism — one in which war itself has been transformed into a systematic, highly organized instrument of profit. History has rarely seen such a calculated and institutionalized approach to turning conflict into a sustainable business model.