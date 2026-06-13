US and Iran sign agreement to end the war

American leader Donald Trump appears to have ended another war he started. The US and Iran have signed a peace agreement. The parties declare an immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities. For now, the document has been approved online. An in-person ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

In accordance with the agreements reached, the war and hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, cease immediately and permanently. At the same time, the naval blockade of Iran is immediately and completely lifted.

The official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding will take place on Friday, June 19. Negotiations on a final agreement are postponed until the other side fully fulfills its obligations as outlined in the memorandum.

Mehr News Agency published a draft memorandum consisting of 14 points. According to the document, the United States commits not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs, withdraw troops from regions close to the Islamic Republic, and completely lift the naval blockade within 30 days. The Strait of Hormuz will also be reopened within the same period.