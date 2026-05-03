US and Iran's Demands Mutually Exclusive – Political Expert on Resolving Conflict in the Middle East

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The situation surrounding Iran remains extremely complex. The parties' mutually exclusive demands, particularly regarding the nuclear program, make peace virtually impossible. Steve Samarin, US political scientist shared his opinion on this matter.

"The demands that Iran makes of the United States, and the United States makes of Iran, are largely mutually exclusive. For example, on the nuclear program, consensus is unlikely, since for Iran, this is a matter of sovereignty, and Iran will never give it up. For Israel and, accordingly, the United States, this is a fundamental issue, as they consider their own security," the expert commented. "Reaching a consensus here is virtually impossible."

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz and trade, the window of opportunity is still open, the political scientist believes.