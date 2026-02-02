The Cuban government issued a statement confirming its willingness to cooperate with the United States in combating terrorism, money laundering, and addressing other global security issues. This memorandum appeared shortly after Trump's speech, in which he announced that his administration had established contacts with the Cuban leadership. Thus, the possibility of finding a compromise has emerged here as well.

Meanwhile, the Americans are attempting to strangle Cuba with a fuel embargo. Due to Trump's threats, both Venezuela and Mexico have cut off oil supplies to the Island of Freedom. According to the most optimistic estimates, Cuba has enough fuel for about two weeks. Moreover, replacing the supplies is completely impossible: no country on the planet will risk ignoring the American threats.