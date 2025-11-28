3.72 BYN
US blocking Venezuelan airspace
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Tensions between Washington and Caracas have increased significantly. The US President announced the closure of airspace over and near Venezuela.
The US has been amassing significant forces in the Caribbean in recent months. By mid-November, the number of US troops in the region reached 15,000. This is the largest US troop presence in the Caribbean in decades. Meanwhile, a nationwide mobilization has been in effect in Venezuela since late August.