US calculates value of Greenland

The US has calculated that purchasing Greenland could cost them $700 billion. NBC, citing its sources, reported that academic experts and former US officials were involved in assessing the island's value. They also noted that the US needs to annex the island to create a "strategic buffer in the Arctic against America's main adversaries." The fact that the autonomous region of Denmark is not for sale was not taken into account by the US.

Previously, Trump stated that if the US "doesn't seize Greenland, Russia or China might."

