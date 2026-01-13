US Can Start Bombing Iran at Any Moment

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d641acca-827f-40af-8b45-f92d2ebe925b/conversions/2c175a69-030e-431e-ae27-022d0b767e85-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d641acca-827f-40af-8b45-f92d2ebe925b/conversions/2c175a69-030e-431e-ae27-022d0b767e85-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d641acca-827f-40af-8b45-f92d2ebe925b/conversions/2c175a69-030e-431e-ae27-022d0b767e85-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d641acca-827f-40af-8b45-f92d2ebe925b/conversions/2c175a69-030e-431e-ae27-022d0b767e85-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Tensions are rising in the Middle East. Israeli officials are reporting that the military has begun deploying air defense systems to combat positions, apparently anticipating missile strikes from Iran if it is subjected to American bombing. The US has deployed a significant number of bombers to the region, as well as to its European bases.

On January 14, Trump will be briefed by military personnel, diplomats, and representatives of other ministries and agencies, who will present analytical reports on which Trump will base his decision: whether to attack Iran or not. A final decision on this matter has apparently not yet been made.

Donald Trump, US President:

"Yes, the point is, the Iranian leaders have got to show some humanity, they've got a big problem, and I hope they don't kill people. I think they've behaved extremely inappropriately, but that's not confirmed. Why would I tell you whether I'm sending troops to Iran? Why? I don't discuss military strategy with a journalist, even though I like the Financial Times!"

According to American media, Middle Eastern monarchies are making every effort to dissuade Trump from military action. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar are forming a united diplomatic front: all of these countries have extremely difficult relations with Tehran, but they fear that a strike on Iran would plunge the region into chaos.

Europe's position on the potential conflict is still unclear: it has neither supported nor condemned a possible attack on Iran.