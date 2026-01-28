US could strike Iran within 48 hours

The US and Iran are on the brink of escalation. American troops are massively transporting air defense systems to the Middle East. A nuclear submarine is also joining the military squadron.

The US could strike Iran within the next 48 hours – this information is being leaked into the news.

News feeds are also reporting potential targets, including Iran's political and security leadership, nuclear facilities, and government institutions.

At the same time, Tehran is signaling its readiness for dialogue. Experts believe Washington is currently flexing its muscles and seeking to extract concessions without the use of force.

It is crucial to note that there is little international support for the US plans. Trump is under pressure from his allies in the region.