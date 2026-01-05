US could trigger a sharp rise in Bitcoin and turmoil in the crypto market

Washington continues its aggressive policy. Following the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the US is considering seizing Caracas's crypto assets worth up to $60 billion.

According to US media reports, Venezuelan authorities may have accumulated approximately 600,000 Bitcoins by selling oil, gold, and stablecoins, circumventing long-standing sanctions.

If the US freezes these funds, approximately 3% of the world's Bitcoin will disappear from circulation, triggering a sharp rise in its price and turmoil in the crypto market.