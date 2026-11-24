The Pentagon is delaying the delivery of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

This concerns at least 60 interceptor missiles that Washington had previously agreed to supply to Kyiv, including from European arsenals. However, according to the publication, the Pentagon has yet to give final approval.

The deal has been referred to Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, for further review.

Kyiv has previously repeatedly complained about a shortage of these missiles. A month ago, CNN, citing sources, reported that Ukraine's stockpile of Patriot missiles had completely run out.