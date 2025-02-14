US delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia to begin peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

A US delegation has left for Saudi Arabia to begin peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Politico writes.

The US side will include Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The publication does not disclose the names of the negotiators from Russia.

Ukraine, as Politico writes, did not receive an invitation. As for Europe, according to Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, the US does not see a place for the EU in the talks. According to Bloomberg, European countries have not even been informed of plans for future consultations.

Also, a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place before the end of February.