US demands from Venezuela to stop supplying oil to its "enemies"

Washington continues to issue angry orders to Caracas. The US administration has demanded that Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez stop supplying oil to countries Washington considers its "enemies," Politico reports.

Trump also called himself a key figure in Venezuela's governance and stated that elections there will only be held when the US "fixes the country." Trump also stated that the US could launch a second military operation in Venezuela if Rodriguez ceases cooperation.

It has also been reported that the BBC has banned journalists from using the word "kidnapped" in reference to Maduro.