US Demands Ukraine Halt Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries

Donald Trump’s plan to implement an immediate "energy truce" has sparked a new crisis in US-Ukraine relations.

According to Axios, the initiative entails a mutual agreement by Russia and Ukraine to refrain from striking oil refineries. Trump expects Zelensky to abide by this condition.

Only after attacks on refineries cease can the parties begin negotiating a truce regarding power plants and electrical grids. US officials have reportedly warned that continued strikes harm Zelensky more than they do Moscow.

Sources also emphasize that Trump is furious and believes Kyiv takes US aid for granted.

Meanwhile, Russia has not yet agreed to the deal and is merely reviewing the proposal. Against this backdrop, US negotiators Witkoff and Kushner have postponed their visit to Moscow until the parties' positions are clarified.