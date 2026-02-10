3.73 BYN
US denies Zelensky's statement about deadline for peace agreement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US is not setting a specific deadline for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. This is how US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker commented on Volodymyr Zelensky's statement about a June 2026 deadline for an agreement.
Whitaker emphasized that the United States is committed to ending hostilities as soon as possible, and that meeting any deadline is currently extremely difficult.
Earlier, Reuters reported that the US and Ukrainian delegations discussed reaching a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv as early as March. Reuters sources clarified that the US negotiating team insisted on holding a referendum on the peace agreement in the near future.