3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.41 BYN
US Department of Justice dismisses new allegations of Trump's involvement in Epstein case as false
The US Department of Justice has dismissed the allegations of US President Donald Trump's involvement in sexual crimes in the Epstein case, calling them baseless and false, TASS reports.
"To be clear, these allegations are baseless and false, and if they had any credibility, they would have been used against President Trump long ago," the department said in a statement. According to the newspaper, Trump's name is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the published documents. These include witness statements alleging illegal sexual activity against minors.
Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. Prosecutors stated they had evidence that between 2002 and 2005, he arranged visits to his Manhattan home for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old.
Epstein's circle of friends and acquaintances included numerous current and retired officials not only from the US but also from many other countries (including former heads of state), prominent business leaders, and entertainment celebrities. Criminal prosecution of the financier in the US was dropped after he committed suicide in his prison cell in August 2019. Epstein's acquaintances included the 42nd US President Bill Clinton and current US President Donald Trump.