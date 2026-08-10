US Elections Won’t Change a Thing — America Remains the World’s Self-Appointed Policeman

The midterms are coming, and the Middle East is already poisoning the Republican brand. Ordinary Americans can feel it every time they open their wallets.

That’s the blunt assessment from US political scientist Steve Samarin. The fall elections will hurt the GOP, he says, for one simple reason: people are paying the price of this foreign policy in real time.

But here’s the part no one in Washington wants to hear. It doesn’t matter who wins.

“The philosophy of the United States will not change,” Samarin explains. “The philosophy of the hegemon, the world policeman, the idea that everyone must live according to American standards — in Europe and in the Middle East.”

That mindset is the real constant. Elections come and go. The empire’s self-image stays the same.

Samarin’s point is straightforward: the world has already moved on. That old American script is finished. And because the philosophy itself refuses to adapt, the outcome of any single election is largely irrelevant.

Voters can punish one party. They cannot rewrite the doctrine that keeps sending America into conflicts it no longer understands — and can no longer afford.