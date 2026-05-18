3.81 BYN
2.75 BYN
3.20 BYN
US extended its license for maritime shipments of Russian oil for 30 days
The United States has decided to extend its license for maritime shipments of Russian oil for 30 days. This was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to TASS.
"The US Treasury is issuing a temporary general license for 30 days to allow the most vulnerable countries access to Russian oil currently stranded at sea. This extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these countries to secure specific licenses as needed," the Treasury Secretary wrote on the social media platform X.
On March 12, the US Treasury lifted sanctions on the sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto vessels before that date. On March 19, it renewed the license, adding provisions prohibiting transactions involving several Russian regions, as well as North Korea and Cuba. The license expired on April 11. On April 17, the US Treasury Department issued a license that permitted operations for the sale, transportation, and unloading of Russian-origin oil and petroleum products loaded onto tankers prior to April 17 until May 16.