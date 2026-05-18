US extended its license for maritime shipments of Russian oil for 30 days

The United States has decided to extend its license for maritime shipments of Russian oil for 30 days. This was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to TASS.

"The US Treasury is issuing a temporary general license for 30 days to allow the most vulnerable countries access to Russian oil currently stranded at sea. This extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these countries to secure specific licenses as needed," the Treasury Secretary wrote on the social media platform X.