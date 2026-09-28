US FBI Deputy Director Announces Resignation

Andrew Bailey, Deputy Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has announced his resignation, TASS reports.

"With great pride in what we have achieved, I announce my resignation and my return to my family in Missouri," he noted in a message posted on X. Bailey previously served as the Attorney General of Missouri.

Bailey expressed confidence that FBI Director Kash Patel would "continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, protect the country, ensure strict accountability, and restore public trust" in the agency.

According to *The New York Times*, Bailey cited family reasons for his resignation in internal FBI documents. However, the publication's sources noted that the relationship between Bailey and Patel had been strained in recent months.

In November 2025, the TV channel MS Now reported that US President Donald Trump was considering dismissing Patel and appointing Bailey as the new FBI director. The White House later stated that this was not true.