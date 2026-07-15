US Forces Resume Naval Blockade of All Vessels Heading to Iran

The United States has resumed a military blockade of all vessels heading to Iranian ports and coastal areas. This development comes alongside a new series of US air strikes on Iran that lasted several hours.

President Donald Trump declared that the strikes would continue “tonight, tomorrow and the day after.” He added that energy facilities would be targeted last, but ultimately would not be spared. “We will destroy their bridges and power plants. We will disable everything if they do not sit down at the negotiating table,” the US president said.

In response, Iran attacked US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the United States, through its strikes, had “completely destroyed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps assured that “not a drop of oil or gas will be exported from the region as long as America’s malicious actions continue.” Against this backdrop, the price of Brent crude oil updated its monthly high, surpassing $87.5 per barrel.

Analysts fear that without agreements, oil quotes could rise to $100 per barrel, especially considering that US reserves have fallen to their lowest level since mid-2003.