In the opinion of American forensic expert Michael Freeman, Jeffrey Epstein may have become the victim of murder rather than committed suicide. Freeman, who holds the post of editor of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine and specialises in errors in establishing causes of death, has been studying the autopsy materials for several years, “Mir 24” writes.

These documents were handed to him by the deceased’s brother, Mark Epstein. The specialist made his conclusions public on Monday during a speech in London.

In the researcher’s opinion, the nature, localisation and diversity of the bodily injuries do not fit the official version of suicide. In a conversation with the CBS television channel, Freeman pointed out that traces that could have indicated physical resistance or an attack were simply ignored. As an alternative cause of death he named strangulation.

The scientist admitted that scientific publications refuse to print his conclusions, considering criticism of the official conclusions of pathologists inappropriate. Despite this, Freeman and two of his colleagues intend to continue seeking publication of their joint study.

Earlier, another pathologist, Michael Baden, whose services were also paid for by the financier’s brother, made similar statements. Journalists emphasise that forensic medicine is not an absolutely precise discipline, and specialists often give different interpretations of the same facts.

A representative of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which in 2019 officially recorded Epstein’s death as suicide, in response to the new arguments stated that the agency maintains its original position, CBS News reports.

Epstein was arrested by law-enforcement officers of the state of New York on 6 July 2019. According to the prosecution’s version, in the period from 2002 to 2005 he organised visits to his residence in Manhattan for dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was only 14 years old.

The financier’s circle of acquaintances included numerous serving and former high-ranking officials of the United States and other states, including former heads of countries, as well as major businessmen and celebrities.

Criminal prosecution of the man on US territory was terminated after his death in a prison cell in August of the same year.