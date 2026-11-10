US House of Representatives Prepares Vote on Hegseth’s Removal
Democrats have launched their first major offensive against the Trump administration following the Republicans' losses in the congressional elections. The House of Representatives intends to bring a motion to remove Secretary of War Hegseth to a vote as early as next week.
A detailed indictment is being prepared for the occasion; among its eight counts are allegations of discrimination against LGBTQ+ service members, as well as criminal blunders during the campaign in Iran. Trump has come to Hegseth’s defense, conducting his own briefing in the absence of a press secretary.
According to the American president, the Secretary of War acted brilliantly in Iran and secured a triumphant victory.
Meanwhile, the success or failure of the move to oust Hegseth will be just the beginning—and a telling diagnostic of the post-election political landscape in the United States: should the Democrats succeed in forcing his departure, they will almost certainly move to impeach Trump next.