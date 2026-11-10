Democrats have launched their first major offensive against the Trump administration following the Republicans' losses in the congressional elections. The House of Representatives intends to bring a motion to remove Secretary of War Hegseth to a vote as early as next week.

A detailed indictment is being prepared for the occasion; among its eight counts are allegations of discrimination against LGBTQ+ service members, as well as criminal blunders during the campaign in Iran. Trump has come to Hegseth’s defense, conducting his own briefing in the absence of a press secretary.

According to the American president, the Secretary of War acted brilliantly in Iran and secured a triumphant victory.

Meanwhile, the success or failure of the move to oust Hegseth will be just the beginning—and a telling diagnostic of the post-election political landscape in the United States: should the Democrats succeed in forcing his departure, they will almost certainly move to impeach Trump next.