US increasing its military presence in the Caribbean Sea

While Trump denies media reports of preparations for strikes on Venezuela, the US is strengthening its military presence in the Caribbean Sea.

Media reports the arrival of the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg. A group consisting of a cruiser, three destroyers, a warship, and a nuclear submarine is already sailing north of Venezuela. All are carrying Tomahawk missiles. A group of three amphibious ships, a special operations base, and Coast Guard cutters are also in the region.

There are 16 fighter jets, along with other military equipment, in the US territory of Puerto Rico. Furthermore, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford has been ordered to the shores of Latin America.

According to media reports, another aircraft carrier has also been deployed to the same region. The US has also partially closed the skies near Puerto Rico to civilian aviation.

Venezuela is arming itself amid tense relations with the US.