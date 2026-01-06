3.67 BYN
US intends to seize control of Greenland
Greenland is ready to deploy additional American troops, the NATO Secretary General stated. The US's European allies appear to be surrendering without a fight to Washington's pressure.
The British Times has already predicted four possible scenarios: the first is a military invasion. The second is a direct purchase of the island from Denmark. Another possibility is the signing of a treaty of free association or an increased military presence on the island while maintaining its formal ties with Denmark. Specific deadlines have even been given, with the US allegedly intending to establish control of Greenland by July 4 (when the country will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence).
Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State officially stated yesterday that the Trump administration's goal is not an invasion, but rather the purchase of Greenland. As for threats of invasion, these are merely pressure tactics.