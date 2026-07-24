US Introduces New Tariffs against 60 Countries

The United States is imposing tariffs on 60 countries. Fees ranging from 10% to 12.5% will begin to be collected on July 24.

The official reason cited is the use of forced labor by these countries. All EU countries are among those punished.

Until now, 10% tariffs were in effect for these same countries, and the current tariffs "for the use of slave labor" will be even slightly higher.

Brussels is outraged by the tariffs, but sees no opportunity to reach an agreement with Trump. Among the first victims of the tariff war is the German auto industry, which is losing all competitive appeal in the American market.