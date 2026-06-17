US-Iran Memorandum Signed: Tehran to Receive Assets and Sanctions Lifted

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On the night of June 18, a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran was signed. The parties did not deem it necessary to meet in person, although the signing ceremony, as previously reported, was to take place in Switzerland.

Trump actually signed the document while visiting France. Most commentators consider the memorandum clear evidence of Iran's victory in the war.

The country will have its foreign assets unblocked, sanctions lifted, and funding for economic recovery provided. Nevertheless, Tehran has assumed no new obligations beyond those already in place before the war.

However, the memorandum is not a peace agreement per se. The final terms of a future peace must be agreed upon within 60 days.