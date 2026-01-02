3.71 BYN
US launches series of strikes on Venezuelan capital
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US launched a series of strikes on the Venezuelan capital. According to Reuters, at least seven explosions occurred in Caracas. Military and air force bases were among the targets.
The explosions left residents without power in the southern part of the city. US Army helicopters were spotted in the sky.