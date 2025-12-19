US launches strikes in Syria, hitting 70 ISIS targets

The US military launched strikes in Syria, hitting more than 70 ISIS targets, including weapons depots. The operation, which involved fighter jets and military helicopters, was dubbed "Hawk Strike" by the Pentagon.

Trump called the attack on Syria a retaliatory strike

According to the head of the military department, the attacks were a response to the militant attack on American citizens in Palmyra. Two US soldiers were killed along with an American translator. Trump blamed ISIS terrorists. He called the current attack on targets in Syria a serious retaliatory strike.