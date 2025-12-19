3.66 BYN
US lifts its ban on use of antipersonnel mines
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington is lifting Joe Biden's ban on the use of antipersonnel mines by troops. This was reported by the Washington Post, citing a document signed by the Pentagon chief.
The document notes that the decision will enhance the US military's capabilities "in one of the most dangerous security situations in history."
The US Secretary of Defense called for a new Washington policy on antipersonnel mines to be developed within 90 days.