US may launch operation against Iran

In the coming days, or perhaps hours, the planet could become home to another hot spot. The world's largest airlines are canceling flights to Israel: Dutch airline KLM and French airline Air France, as well as Lufthansa and Air Canada, have announced this. This ban may indicate that the carriers have received information from government sources about the possible outbreak of hostilities in the region.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump announced yesterday that the Pentagon has completed the redeployment of its aircraft carrier squadron to the Middle East: a week ago, the ships were ordered to proceed from the South China Sea toward the Persian Gulf, where they are to prepare to launch strikes on Iran.