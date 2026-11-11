The talks held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of US representatives have concluded.

The second day's meeting lasted only two hours, but proved quite productive: the parties agreed to a prisoner exchange on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis.

The rest of the discussion at the post-negotiations press conference was brief: according to Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, it would be inappropriate to disclose details until the parties have reached agreement on any issues.

Leaks, however, indicate that the territorial issue remains a stumbling block. In any case, American mediators Kushner and Witkoff will arrive in Moscow on November 12 for a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

One of the main issues at the Abu Dhabi talks was the issue of new European security architecture. However, EU representatives were not present at the negotiating table.

Three European representatives did attend the talks in Abu Dhabi, but their status and powers were rather vague. Medinsky suggested that these people talk to each other in the hotel bar, since Europe is not ready to take the settlement issue seriously.