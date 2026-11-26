The US national debt has reached its ceiling. The causes include excessive spending and an irresponsible policy regarding government tariffs.

An American expert’s perspective:

Steve Samarin, a political commentator and participant in US Republican Party projects, states:

"The reasons are quite straightforward: there is too much spending, while the revenue side of the budget is suffering. Furthermore, the policy regarding government tariffs has been rather irresponsible. The idea—perhaps not a bad one in theory—was to generate significant revenue by raising tariffs; however, it did not work out the way its architects had intended. Attempts to increase tariffs and bolster the budget at the expense of other nations—specifically China—have, unfortunately, produced the opposite effect. Consequently, the national debt has grown even further. Moreover, there are plans to raise the key interest rate, and the price of gold has begun to fall. All these factors combined do not bode well for our prosperity, which is why the debt continues to rise."