US oil reserves have been falling for 18 consecutive weeks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US is experiencing an energy crisis. Oil reserves have been falling for 18 consecutive weeks. This is the longest decline since 2023. And there's no hope for a recovery.
According to US analysts, US oil reserves fell by nearly 4 million barrels in the last week alone. As a result, the total strategic reserve has fallen to 308 million barrels.
This figure has hit a new all-time low, more than 40 years old.