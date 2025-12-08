3.77 BYN
US Permanent Representative to NATO confident that peace in Ukraine is closer than ever
US Permanent Representative to NATO Whitaker stated on Fox News that Trump may abandon efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict if he decides that a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is impossible. At the same time, he is confident that peace in Ukraine is closer than ever.
Trump, according to Whitaker, understands how to pressure both sides – Moscow and Kiev – to reach an agreement.
Axios also reports, citing sources, that Trump is pressuring Zelensky. They are trying to persuade the head of the Kyiv regime to make territorial and other concessions to resolve the conflict. The portal notes that the White House views the Europeans as the main obstacle to a peace deal, while the Trump administration perceived Zelensky's visit to London as an attempt to delay negotiations.