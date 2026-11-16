Poland is being completely transformed into a Pentagon forward arsenal. The US is preparing to double the size of its massive storage facility in Powidz, Poland. It currently houses dozens of Abrams tanks, 150 infantry fighting vehicles, and self-propelled howitzers—enough for an entire armored brigade.

Warsaw welcomes the country's militarization and transformation into an American stronghold.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defense of Poland:

"I flew back from Washington with good news: the Pentagon has given the green light to the construction of a permanent American base, the development of our capabilities, and the strengthening of cooperation between our defense industries. We want American equipment to be maintained and manufactured in Poland."

After modernizing the warehouses in Powidz, the volume of equipment will double. The nearby airfield and railway will enable Washington to deploy troops in a matter of days. Soldiers will only have to fly in and climb into ready-made vehicles. While talking about "deterrence," the West is systematically preparing a bridgehead on the borders of the Union State.