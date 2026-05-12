An event that has captured the world's attention. The US President has arrived in China for a state visit. This is the first visit by a White House official to Beijing in 9 years. Tomorrow is the main day of talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The US President's plane landed at Beijing Airport. Chinese Vice President Han Zheng greeted the American leader at the steps, and the flags of the two countries have already been placed in Tiananmen Square. Trump's state visit to China has begun.

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Before his departure, Trump told reporters in the US that his meeting with Xi Jinping would be positive and good. Beijing did not use any epithets of the American leader. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that diplomacy between heads of state plays an indispensable strategic and leading role in relations between the two countries.

Guo Jiakun, Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry:

"China welcomes President Trump's state visit to China. During the visit, the two leaders will hold an in-depth exchange of views on key issues related to bilateral ties, as well as global peace and development."

Beijing is ready to expand cooperation with Washington. It is important to emphasize China's guiding principles, primarily the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit. Will the American delegation be able to adhere to this approach? We'll see tomorrow on the main day of talks.

Beijing and Washington are building a constructive dialogue

The Xinhua News Agency commented on the dynamics of contacts between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The article states that for over a year, the two leaders have maintained a constructive dialogue, including numerous telephone conversations and a successful meeting in Busan. Since then, Sino-American relations have generally remained stable and are showing positive momentum, the agency notes.

The Xi-Trump meeting is good news for the global community.

The expert community says the current meeting of major players is a positive signal for maintaining stable and predictable relations. This, in turn, is good news for the global community.

Gao Fei, President of China Foreign Affairs University:

"Both China and the United States are major powers—political heavyweights as permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world's two largest economies. How they interact has a profound impact on the future development of the international situation. Therefore, this visit is, to a certain extent, very important for both sides, and for the future direction of global politics and economics."

Anthony Moretti, Department Chair, School of Communication and Media, Robert Morris University (USA):

"There's no doubt that any meeting between the US President and the Chinese President is good news. We, the global community, need more such meetings. The reason, which I think is especially important now, comes back to the very idea of the US. This has truly created a very unstable international situation. Now the world is expecting a successful visit, and President Trump can be confident that he will deliver it if he so chooses."

Oleg Kukhalsky, international relations expert:

"The list of topics is quite clear, and experts are already predicting the outcome: this is a kind of interim meeting. That is, no final decisions will be made. This is, essentially, a clarification of the opponent's position and a kind of long-term perspective. Because China is in no hurry. Trump is in a hurry. And Trump, again, always wants some kind of media success. Therefore, it will be a very interesting meeting, and much depends on it in terms of the development of the global situation."

Representatives of the US business community flew in with Trump

Despite earlier reports that the Middle East conflict, energy issues, and Taiwan would be discussed, the focus will ultimately be on economic cooperation. Several factors point to this. First, high-level consultations between China and the US were held in South Korea today. The issue of further expanding practical cooperation was discussed. Second, major business players flew to Beijing with Trump: from the CEOs of Tesla and Apple to representatives of Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Blackstone. What's the point?

Trump explains on the social media platform Truth Social: "I will ask Chairman Xi, a leader of extraordinary stature, to 'open up' China so these brilliant people can work their magic and help elevate the People's Republic of China to even greater heights! In fact, I promise that when we meet, this will be my very first request."