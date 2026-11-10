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US Refuses to Further Support Europe's Defense

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Washington is increasingly distancing from Brussels. The United States has declared the end of the era of subsidizing European defense. According to the Pentagon chief, the United States is changing the approaches it has followed for the past 80 years: it is reconsidering the principles of cooperation with European allies and plans to abandon the previous model of support.

Now, the European partners will have to assume primary responsibility for ensuring security in their region.

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