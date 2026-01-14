3.71 BYN
US Requests Emergency Meeting of UN Security Council on Situation in Iran
The situation around Iran is being artificially escalated. The country's Foreign Minister stated on Fox News that militants deliberately increased the death toll by killing civilians and police officers because they knew about Trump's statement about possible intervention in the event of mass killings.
According to the Iranian, these groups acted like terrorist cells and sought to create the appearance of mass murder. Tehran never intended to resort to inhumane methods of reprisal against protesters. Trump himself stated this. He claimed to have been informed that "the killings in the Islamic Republic have stopped, and there are no executions."
The American leader has adopted a wait-and-see approach. Speaking to reporters, he stated that he would monitor how the situation in Iran develops. Furthermore, at the request of the United States, a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Iran will be held on January 15 at 11:00 PM Minsk time. This was reported by the Permanent Mission of Somalia to the world organization, which is presiding over the Security Council in January.