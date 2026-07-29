US Senate Approved Sanctions Bill against Russia and Iran

US senators have approved the final version of a bill imposing new sanctions against Russia and Iran.

The document, named after the recently deceased Senator Graham, passed its first procedural vote in the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The bill gives the US president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest global buyers of Russian raw materials and countries helping Moscow evade sanctions. China and India are identified as the main targets. It also provides for a 500% tax on all imports from Russia to the US.

At Trump's request, the package also includes an extension of sanctions against Iran's energy and military sectors. However, the law will not go into effect until September, when the House of Representatives returns from its summer recess.