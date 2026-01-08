3.67 BYN
US Senate bars Trump from using military to attack Venezuela
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US Senate has barred Trump from taking any military action against Venezuela by voting in favor of a resolution.
According to the resolution, the occupant of the White House is prohibited from using the American military without prior congressional authorization. 52 senators voted in favor, 47 against.
Donald Trump called the resolution unconstitutional without Congressional approval, as well as undermining US security and the authority of the commander-in-chief.
The American leader also stated that Washington received $4 billion worth of Venezuelan oil in one day.
He also announced a meeting with representatives of major oil companies on Venezuela. It is expected to take place on January 9.