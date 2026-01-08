US Senate bars Trump from using military to attack Venezuela

The US Senate has barred Trump from taking any military action against Venezuela by voting in favor of a resolution.

According to the resolution, the occupant of the White House is prohibited from using the American military without prior congressional authorization. 52 senators voted in favor, 47 against.

Donald Trump called the resolution unconstitutional without Congressional approval, as well as undermining US security and the authority of the commander-in-chief.

The American leader also stated that Washington received $4 billion worth of Venezuelan oil in one day.