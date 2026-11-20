The US Senate has refused to halt the military operation against Iran. A resolution to cease hostilities was rejected by a narrow margin: 51 votes against 48.

According to the Associated Press, the vote took place shortly after lawmakers returned from the midterm elections, and it split the upper chamber almost strictly along party lines. Democrats sought to prohibit Donald Trump from waging war without formal congressional approval, but the Republican majority blocked the initiative.

It should be noted that the US-Israeli operation against Iran has been ongoing since late February and has already cost the American budget more than $48 billion. Furthermore, during the week of November 16–20, the two sides once again exchanged missile strikes: Washington attacked the Iranian island of Qeshm, while Tehran retaliated by striking American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.