US Senate rejects resolution to end the war with Iran for the 7th time

This initiative was an attempt by Democrats to make it as difficult as possible for Trump to resolve the crisis in the Persian Gulf in a military way. However, the White House itself is not yet considering the possibility of resuming the war in the Middle East.

According to American media, due to the conflict, stockpiles of modern weapons have been depleted by 50-70% in many areas: replenishing arsenals will take many years.

The government has already submitted to Congress a draft $1.5 trillion military budget for next year. However, even this amount will not be enough to implement all of the Pentagon's plans.