US senators have introduced a bill that would prohibit the country's military and diplomats from using congressional funds to occupy or annex the territories of NATO allies. This includes Greenland.

Congress fears that without clear restrictions, threats against the island could escalate into real action.

The debate over Greenland has heightened tensions between the US and European capitals, which are demanding respect for Denmark's sovereignty. Europeans believe that US annexation of the island would undermine the international security system.