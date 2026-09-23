US Sends G20 Summit Invitation to Putin in Miami

The United States has sent an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the G20 summit to be held in Miami. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reports.

"We have invited President Putin," Rubio said. "We hope he accepts the invitation."

According to him, a new meeting between the Russian and US presidents has not yet been discussed. "Obviously, the ideal scenario would be a meeting that yields results, and that requires a great deal of preparatory work," he said.

Talks between Rubio and Lavrov took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. They lasted more than 50 minutes. Among other topics, the parties discussed US-Russia relations and the conflict in Ukraine. The US Secretary of State acknowledged that limited or temporary ceasefires would not lead to a resolution of the crisis.