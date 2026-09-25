Washington’s hand in Transcaucasia: the extent of covert American influence on Armenia’s information landscape has come to light.

Reports from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) reveal that the United States had already poured $7.5 million into funding friendly bloggers and local media outlets.

Under this large-scale program, the State Department effectively bankrolled around 60 Armenian media outlets and more than 300 journalists and influencers. This generosity resulted in over 800 commissioned pieces designed to shape a narrative that suited Washington’s agenda.

Plans initially called for spending $15 million to establish this controlled media network, but the operation was abruptly shut down by Donald Trump as part of a sweeping review of overseas spending. Yet, even though the program was terminated, the network of influence established by the Americans in Armenia remains intact.