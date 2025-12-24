3.71 BYN
US struck terrorists in Nigeria
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump is waging a war against terrorists. US forces have struck the ISIS group in northwestern Nigeria. The US President announced this on his social media account. Trump emphasized that terrorists have long been "committing brutal murders, mostly of innocent Christians, on a scale unseen in years, even centuries."
US Africa Command, for its part, stated that US forces carried out the strike at the request of Nigerian authorities.
The Nigerian Foreign Ministry also confirmed that the country's authorities continue security cooperation with international partners, including Washington, to counter the threat of terrorism. The Pentagon chief has already announced new actions by Washington in the country, but did not provide details.