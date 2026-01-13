3.71 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.40 BYN
US suspending visas for citizens of Russia and 74 other countries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US suspending visas for citizens of Russia and 74 other countriesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdd428ec-8270-424c-972d-fed2e5d25a09/conversions/3438fb20-5948-481c-b8ff-c377cfc724c8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdd428ec-8270-424c-972d-fed2e5d25a09/conversions/3438fb20-5948-481c-b8ff-c377cfc724c8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdd428ec-8270-424c-972d-fed2e5d25a09/conversions/3438fb20-5948-481c-b8ff-c377cfc724c8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fdd428ec-8270-424c-972d-fed2e5d25a09/conversions/3438fb20-5948-481c-b8ff-c377cfc724c8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US State Department is suspending visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, including Russia. This was reported by Fox News, citing a department memo.
The decision will take effect on January 21 and will remain in effect indefinitely. Incidentally, last year the US State Department revoked more than 100,000 foreign visas, including approximately 8,000 student visas. Authorities cited the measures as being driven by "American security interests."