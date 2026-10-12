US Threatens Ukraine with Cutoff of Weapons and Intelligence

To make Kyiv more amenable, the US issued an ultimatum, threatening to block arms shipments and intelligence sharing.

According to the Financial Times, US officials held urgent discussions with representatives from Ukraine and European nations over the weekend.

Washington is demanding an immediate halt to strikes on Russian oil refineries. Otherwise, the White House is prepared to take drastic measures: halting the transfer of classified data and freezing the PURL program.

This mechanism enables procurement of US weaponry for Ukraine using funds from the European states.