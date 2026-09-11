The United States is marking a tragic anniversary. Twenty-five years ago, one of the largest-scale terrorist attacks in human history took place.

Targeted attacks destroyed the World Trade Center skyscrapers in the heart of New York, claiming the lives of nearly 3,000 people. Additionally, terrorists hijacked a plane that crashed in Pennsylvania and flew another passenger airliner into the Pentagon.

Many mysteries still surround these events, and conspiracy theorists tirelessly search for evidence of the US government's complicity in the tragedy.

On the eve of the anniversary, 2,977 drones—representing the number of victims of the attack—took to the skies over New York. An artistic performance also honored those who died in the Pennsylvania plane crash; artists created portraits of the passengers and crew—individuals who, as investigations revealed, prevented the perpetrators from crashing that aircraft into an American city as well.